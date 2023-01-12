In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2023 12:47 pm / 0 comments

The Touch n Go NFC card, which you can reload via your phone, is in-demand, but here’s something that will be even more sought after. The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is releasing a limited edition Touch n Go NFC card series featuring our badminton stars.

BAM’s post on Twitter shows four designs starring the players under the association’s wings – men’s doubles pair Nur Izzuddin Rumsani & Goh Sze Fei, Ng Tze Yong, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan & M.Thinaah, and men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik. The cards also have the signatures of the players and a BAM logo.

Want one? Here’s the catch. The cards be on sale at the ongoing Petronas Malaysia Open 2023, which is being held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. Specifically, the Touch n Go booths, only on January 14-15, which is this weekend.

????Guys! Ada announcement!???? We’re teaming up with @MyTouchnGo to produce these awesome limited edition cards for all BL???? Get your cards at Touch ‘n Go booths in Axiata Arena on 14 & 15 Jan (Saturday & Sunday)#PETRONASMalaysiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/9Jv3VZt6qO — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) January 9, 2023

It’s a reward/souvenir for fans attending the event then, although we’re pretty sure that the cards will appear online next week as some seek to cash in. For a premium, of course.

Oh, if you’re wondering why the LE NFC cards don’t feature Lee Zii Jia or the lenglui Goh Liu Ying, they’re independent players, not under BAM.

By the way, the coachless Zii Jia crashed out of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event in the first round, and so did Liu Ying and her longtime partner Chan Peng Soon. To make it worse for the home contingent, top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M.Thinaah also ended their tournament at the first hurdle. Aaron and Wooi Yik are still in the mix, though. Come on guys, Negaraku on home soil!