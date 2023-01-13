In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2023 10:14 am / 2 comments

The Nissan GT-R has been around for a really long time, having made its initial debut way back during the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show. However, the Japanese carmaker isn’t ready to retire or replace the iconic sports car just yet and has given it a facelift for the 2024 model year in Japan. The updated GT-R will also go on sale in its home market in the summer, while the United States will get it from this spring.

Just revealed at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the new GT-R, which would enter its 17th year of production in 2024, receives a few styling updates as well as some special edition variants. We’ll get to the latter later on, but first, let’s talk about the styling revisions.

The changes are rather subtle, with the front grille now made smaller and no longer has the V-motion look. The lower apron has also been tidied up to now sport a boxy air intake that also integrates vertical blades that visually extend into the main upper grille.

You’ll also notice the cluster of hexagonal LEDs that make up the daytime running lights, which is simpler without a black surround. As for the rear, the trademark circular taillight signature remains, but the trim around the exhaust is new, as is the F1-style brake light set within a honeycomb pattern between the quad tips.

Together with optimised bumper sides, reshaped rear wings and thinner mesh design, Nissan says it has managed to enhance the car’s aerodynamics. The drag coefficient may be unchanged at 0.26, but downforce, cooling and drag reduction have all been improved. While the new exterior is notable, the interior remains pretty much unchanged from before.

Also the same is the VR38DETT 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6, which is rated to deliver 570 PS (562 hp) at 6,800 rpm and 637 Nm of torque from 3,300 to 5,800 rpm. The mill is still paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to all wheels via an ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system.

Other driving-related items include adaptive Bilstein dampers with three selectable modes (Normal, Comfort and R), and as you progress up to the variant tree, things like better brakes and lightweight wheels are added on. These options include RAYS 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic rotors and a Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 rubbers with a specific compound.

The Nismo version of the GT-R get a specially tuned version of the VR38DETT that makes 600 PS (591 hp) at 6,800 rpm and 652 Nm from 3,600 to 5,600 rpm. As before, the Nismo benefits from turbochargers taken from the GT3 race car, increased torsional rigidity and beefier brakes. New for 2024 is a front limited-slip differential to further bolster the GT-R’s handling.

There’s also no shortage of carbon-fibre, with the material being used for the roof to lower the centre of gravity as well as for the revised front and rear fascias, boot lid, side sills, bonnet and side mirror housings. Nissan notes the rear wing, which is also made from carbon-fibre, now has a 10% larger surface area and gains swan neck-style supports.

The Special edition of the Nismo (marketed as the Nismo Appearance Package in the US) also makes a return, bringing with it carbon-fibre bonnet, red accents for the RAYS forged 20-inch wheels and an exclusive colour: Stealth Grey. Inside, the GT-R Nismo is fitted with Recaro bucket seats with synthetic suede inserts, red stitching and a carbon-fibre back, while the steering wheel is trimmed in Alcanatra and has a red top stripe.

Another option that is brought back for 2024 is the T-spec, which can be ordered in Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple, both heritage colours for the GT-R. The T-spec comes standard with carbon-ceramic brakes, gold-painted wheels, Nismo-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control and wider front fenders. Special badging is also applied outside and inside, the latter also featuring Mori Green upholstery in combination with semi-aniline and suede upholstery for the front seats.