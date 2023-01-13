In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2023 1:35 pm / 14 comments

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi took to social media recently to announce PLUS Malaysia has agreed to add 12 RFID lanes following complaints from motorists of congestion at toll plazas.

The locations of the additional RFID lanes will be revealed later, but they will be ready by mid-April this year at the latest, according to the minister. Besides helping ease congestion, the additional RFID lanes were deemed necessary as motorists were concerned about safety as they questioned the positioning of RFID lanes at different toll plazas, which are led to accidents occurring.

The rollout of RFID toll payments on PLUS-operated highways began in January 2022, and some toll plazas at the time already had more than one RFID lane. However, severe pushback from the public resulted in the government ordering PLUS to restore SmartTAG lanes, which reduced the number of RFID lanes available.

Disruptions with the RFID toll payment system continue to persist one year on from its initial introduction, with transport minister Anthony Loke saying the situation needed to be rectified in response to former minister in the prime minister’s department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s complaint on Twitter.