Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi took to social media recently to announce PLUS Malaysia has agreed to add 12 RFID lanes following complaints from motorists of congestion at toll plazas.
The locations of the additional RFID lanes will be revealed later, but they will be ready by mid-April this year at the latest, according to the minister. Besides helping ease congestion, the additional RFID lanes were deemed necessary as motorists were concerned about safety as they questioned the positioning of RFID lanes at different toll plazas, which are led to accidents occurring.
The rollout of RFID toll payments on PLUS-operated highways began in January 2022, and some toll plazas at the time already had more than one RFID lane. However, severe pushback from the public resulted in the government ordering PLUS to restore SmartTAG lanes, which reduced the number of RFID lanes available.
Disruptions with the RFID toll payment system continue to persist one year on from its initial introduction, with transport minister Anthony Loke saying the situation needed to be rectified in response to former minister in the prime minister’s department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s complaint on Twitter.
Comments
Why would anyone want to use RFID and at the same time keeping TnG card as a backup because RFID system is so unreliable?
I used RFID because i have been unable to buy TnG card whether its the old version or NFC thru any official channels. Always sold out, everywhere.Been wanting to buy since 2020.
The blardy T n Go new cards purchase is a nightmare.I went to 5 outlets..JUAL HABIS..finally good Samaritan told me,LRT station ada jual.
The blardy Setapak counter lady said” Lu pergi baca notice sana…2 hari no stock”
Menteri LookLOOK said we have first class infra,but no class,shithole maintenance.I totally sokong.
HOw to pay parking or toll without t n g?
The whole system is totally f…up.
It’s in your wallet. Your IC.
By the way, the nfc is available at TnG Lazada for some time now.
What choice do we have during rush hours?We have bear with the shit,bradder.
Good job !!! Now we have extra 12 lanes to be jammed !!!
Kerajaan gagal!
alamaaaakkkk PLUS & Works Ministry tak faham betul laaaa.. it’s not about adding more RFID lanes, it’s about making sure the RFID in each lane WORKS! Doesn’t matter if you add 100 extra lanes if they continue to malfunction! aduuuuuh
The congestion is not because of insufficient lanes but rather the RFID system unable to detect effectively. They are now to trying to solve the problem by creating another problem; good luck on that.
just remove all smart tag lane at first. keep tng as backup. adui smart tag obsolete ady
They should remove the stupid unreliable things. They just want to earn money from old tech and not fix the problem.
Many country already have many kind of system are work safe and reliable for reference, very unbelievable unitl now they still stuck on this easy issue.
Our new menteri’s name sounds a bit like Santa.
As a good Santa,pls go on your rounds UNDERCOVER like AhlOKEkoR.
Dont sit in your ivory tower.Be hands on,Mr Santa Nanta.
Why so stupid ! The problem is reliability of the RFID… more RFID line makes more uncertainty and more problems. Solve the RFID reliability rather than add more problem !!!!
whats the use of adding lane? when its system down.. all lane down also.. guna lah otak…