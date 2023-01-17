In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 January 2023 4:43 pm / 0 comments

First of the MotoGP majors to show its racing livery for the 2023 racing season is Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. With riders Fabio Quartararo and Franky Morbidelli, Yamaha will be looking to put the trials and tribulations of the 2022 MotoGP season behind and pursuing success on the 2023 Yamaha YZR-M1.

Shown at Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing’s 2023 ‘3S Dealer Meeting’, the YZR-M1 features a new camouflage scheme. Yamaha’s racing colours are blended with a grey band a lifestyle colour scheme of Monster Energy, featuring the Monster Energy ‘claw’.

Yamaha MotoGP’s sponsors for the 2023 racing season the bike include Yamaha Motor Philippines and PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing. Additionally, Yamaha MotoGPO welcomes Beta Tools to its list of official sponsor and partners.

The partnership between Yamaha MotoGP and Monster Energy was first signed in 2018, although the energy drink company first signed an agreement with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP in 2013, as well as other Yamaha racing teams in other classes.

The new Yamaha MotoGP racing livery can be seen in the flesh during MotoGP pre-season testing. This will take place from 5-7 February and 10-12 February in Sepang, Malaysia, and on 11-12 March in Portimao, Portugal.