Toyota / By Danny Tan / 17 January 2023

Were you at Toyota Outrun 2023 on Sunday? 4,300 runners were flagged off at Dataran Merdeka and if you did the 10 km race, you’d have “enjoyed” the double hills of Bukit Tunku before a final sprint down Jalan Parlimen to the finish line. Nice route, well organised, great job UMW Toyota Motor!

To make things even better, it was all for a good cause. All proceeds from registration fees (only RM50 for 10K, superb value), which totalled to around RM170,000, went to the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM).

The first Outrun event in 2019 was spearheaded by national paralympic gold medalist Datuk Latif Romly, and proceeds from the inaugural run went to the Paralympic Council of Malaysia. Over 3,000 runners took part in that one, so the run has grown in scale and venue. Can’t wait to see what they have in store next year.

“We are delighted to see the overwhelming response and participation for our second Toyota Outrun, which is done on a much larger scale following the success of the first event, back in 2019. As part of our CSR commitment, we have partnered with the NCSM for this year’s initiative, in which 100% of the registration proceeds, worth about RM170,000, will be donated to them,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

Actual running aside, the race village in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building had concrete and plant workshops, performances by girl group De Fam, a generous lucky draw conducted by Toyota Yaris ambassador Janna Nick and of course, Toyota display cars. UMWT’s red A90 Supra took centrestage and many took pictures with the curvy sports car. I even had my Covid-19 vaccine second booster after the run!

Only one small “if only” from me – the route was just short of 10 km (my watch measured 9.32 km), which meant that I couldn’t record what would have been a 10K personal best. Pics from the event’s official photographer below.