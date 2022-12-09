In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 December 2022 5:38 pm / 0 comments

Runners, here’s a good deal. It just so happens that the run is by Toyota, which I’m taking as an excuse for this post.

Toyota Outrun 2023 will be happening on January 13, 2023, which is about a month away from now. The run will start and finish at Dataran Merdeka in KL. Typically, the actual route would only be released close to the event. Registration is now open and the deadline to sign up is January 3. Race pack collection will be at the Atria Shopping Gallery in Damansara Jaya, PJ, January 13-14.

So, what’s the good deal? There are two categories – a 5KM fun run and a 10KM competitive run – and the 10K timed race entry fee is just RM50. That’s cheap for today’s standards, and the entitlements are above par – you’ll get a Compressport running tee, drawstring bag, finisher medal and a visor cap. The latter is unusual, a bonus. Medal hunters would like this one, which is pretty unique as it’s in black.

Click to enlarge

Choose from men and women open categories, Malaysian open categories and senior open categories. The open categories are for those 18 and above, while those aged 46 and above will be in the senior category. The 5KM fun run is anyone aged five and above. All 10KM categories will have cash prizes for first to 20th places, which is very generous. The lucky draw has prizes worth over RM9,000.

All that for RM50. And I’ve not yet mentioned the best part – all proceeds go to the National Cancer Society Malaysia. Not just part of proceeds, but 100%. Toyota’s first Outrun event in 2019 was spearheaded by national paralympic gold medalist Datuk Latif Romly, and proceeds from the inaugural run went to the Paralympic Council of Malaysia.

This surely has to be one of the most value for money running events in Malaysia that I’ve encountered in recent years, and it’s for a good cause too. Thank you UMW Toyota Motor for your charity and generosity. I’ve signed up, and you can do so here.