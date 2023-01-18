In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 January 2023 6:20 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Chinese New Year happens this weekend, and the highways will be congested. Perhaps if we follow the travel time advisories (TTA) by the highway concessionaires, the journey will be smoother? Anih Berhad has released its CNY 2023 TTA for the Karak Highway and East Coast Highway (LPT1) for those heading east.

For January 20-21 (Friday and Saturday), those from the Klang Valley heading to Pahang via the Gombak toll plaza can enter the highway from 5am to 9am, while those going further to Terengganu can join the highway from 8am to 9am. Kelantan is the furthest state on the east coast, and those heading there are advised to enter Karak between 11am to 2pm. Free for all from midnight to 5am.

There’s also a night option, where those heading to Pahang/Terengganu and Kelantan can join the highway at 5pm to 8pm and 7pm to 10pm respectively. Note that express buses heading east will enter the Gombak toll from 9.30 am to noon and from 9.30 pm to midnight – passenger cars will do well to avoid these times.

As for the return journey back to Klang Valley (January 24-25, Tuesday and Wednesday), it’s 6am to 10am/7pm to 10pm for those joining from Pahang, 7am to 11am/8pm to 10pm for those joining from Terengganu (Jabor toll) and 6pm to 9pm/11pm to midnight for those coming back from Kelantan (Bentong toll).

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel. Those using the North South Highway can refer to the TTA by PLUS.