In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 January 2023 10:01 am / 1 comment

PLUS is expecting two million vehicles a day on the North South Highway on peak days of the upcoming Chinese New Year period, a 20% spike from the usual traffic volume. The concessionaire has released a travel time advisory (TTA) for Klang Valley residents making the journey back to hometowns.

Those heading to Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor from the Klang Valley between January 19-22 January are strongly advised to enter the highway before 9am to avoid converging with those heading towards nearer destinations, who are advised to enter the NSE between noon and 4pm.

“The advisory is based on PLUS analysis on previous festive season data and traffic pattern on the NSE. As such, the TTA is also aimed at circumventing vehicles heading towards various destinations from converging at selected hot spot locations on the highway which can contribute to traffic congestion,” PLUS COO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

“Our analysis also indicates that higher TTA adoption rate contributes to smoother journey on the highway. As such, we strongly advised the public to plan their journey based on the TTA schedule not only for outbound journey from the Klang Valley before the Chinese New Year but also for their return journey to Klang Valley,” he added.

RFID users are reminded to ensure sufficient Touch n Go eWallet balance before they travel. Remember to enter and exit the toll plaza using the same payment mode. TTA or not, brace yourselves for a long journey. Drive safe and Gong Xi Fa Cai.