In Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 January 2023 10:29 am / 2 comments

Seven traffic offences will not be compoundable during the 2023 Chinese New Year festive period, over the two-week nationwide traffic operation named Ops Bersepadu, reports Bernama. This means that offenders will be issued a compound fine and will be referred directly to court, transport minister Anthony Loke said.

These seven non-compoundable traffic offences include queue cutting, overtaking on the double line, disobeying the red traffic light, driving over the speed limit, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and abuse of emergency lanes.

Ops Bersepadu begins January 18 (today), and runs until January 27, and was launched yesterday. In line with that, the works ministry (KKR) has announced that the speed limit on federal and state roads nationwide will be reduced temporarily by 10 km/h over the January 18-27 period.

There will also be temporary changes to speed limit signs to reflect the reduction, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. The speed limit on federal roads will be 80 km/h during the period, while it is 70 km/h on state roads, according to Nanta.

Personnel from the road transport department (JPJ) will also be travelling on express buses to carry out enforcement, in addition to monitoring the 14 key locations along highways nationwide throught the duration of the operation, said transport minister Loke.

To help reduce traffic congestion, goods-carrying vehicles will be banned from using the roads in the two days (January 20-21) before Chinese New Year, and the two days after that on January 24-25, Loke added. “This ban is is aimed at avoiding risks of accidents due to mixed traffic flow between heavy vehicles and light vehicles on the roads and highways,” the transport minister said.