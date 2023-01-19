In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 January 2023 9:28 am / 0 comments

Celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is the 2023 Vespa 946 10 Anniversario. Only 1,000 units of this limited and numbered edition scooter will be produced and is the start of an annual series spanning the Chinese zodiac.

The 946 10 Anniversario comes in a shade of Vespa Green in a pearlescent pastel shade. For the 946, Vespa produces it on a dedicated production line to manufacture the single-seater steel monocoque body.

The body is then fitted with aluminium handlebar, saddle support, side panels, front mudguard and rear view mirror supports. The 946 rolls on 12-inch aluminium alloy split wheel rims, with fins intended as a reference to the drum brakes of early Vespa scooters.

Braking is done with 220 mm disc brakes front and rear, with two-channel ABS and Traction Control as standard equipment. A 155 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve air-cooled mill is fitted with power claimed to be 12.7 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Information is displayed on an LCD panel in the binnacle and LED lighting is used throughout. 8-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while seat height is set at 790 mm and the wheelbase is 1,340 mm.