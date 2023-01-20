In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 20 January 2023 10:38 am / 0 comments

This special edition Mercedes-AMG SL63 4MATIC+ called the Motorsport Collectors Edition was created to celebrate the end of the 2022 F1 season, done up with the W13 E Performance F1 car as inspiration.

The SL gets a two-colour paint job, starting from high-tech silver metallic at the front gradually switching to obsidian black metallic at the rear. The exterior also gets the racecar’s star pattern on the vehicle flanks and the Petronas coloured contrasts on the front apron, side sill panels and rear diffuser. Finishing off the look are 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels in a matt black finish with Petronas-coloured rim flanges.

We think it’s a nice look and we can’t wait to see Malaysian enthusiasts emulate the look on other Mercedes-Benz models in Malaysia! Silver and Petronas green goes well together, don’t you think?