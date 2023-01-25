In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 25 January 2023 5:16 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 26 to February 1, 2023.

The flatline trend continues for RON 97 petrol, as the premium grade of petrol continues to be priced at RM3.35 per litre, the same as it was last week.

Likewise, there is also no change to the prices of RON 95 petrol which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre that was set by the government in February 2021. The same therefore also applies to diesel fuels, where the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends are priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B& blend continues at a 20 sen margin above, at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 1, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the fourth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 211th since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.