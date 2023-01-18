In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 18 January 2023 7:10 pm / 0 comments

With each Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, and with that the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 12 to 18, 2023.

No changes once again this week, which means that the premium grade of petrol stays where it has been, at the RM3.35 per litre rate of last week.

Similarly there is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre that was set by the government in February 2021. The same, therefore, applies to diesel fuels too, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 25, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the third edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 210th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.