In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 11 January 2023 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday has arrived once again, which means the latest of the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, and with that the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 12 to 18, 2023.

There is no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, therefore this premium grade of petrol remains at the RM3.35 per litre price point as with last week.

No change, either to the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre that was set by the government in February 2021. The same, therefore, applies to diesel fuels too, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the second edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 209th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.