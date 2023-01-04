In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 4 January 2023 6:01 pm / 0 comments

It’s the first Wednesday of the year, which means it’s time again for the weekly Malaysian fuel price update, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail price of fuel for the coming week of January 5 to 11, 2023.

No revision to the price of RON 97 petrol again this week, which means the fuel continues at its current price of RM3.35 per litre.

There is of course no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February last year. Likewise, diesel prices, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing on at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 11, when the next set of updates will be announced. This is the first edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 208th in total since its introduction at the start of 2019.