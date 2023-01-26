In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 January 2023 5:46 pm / 1 comment

The government has asked Touch ‘n Go that it implement a number of different actions to resolve issues related to services it offers. One of these is the rebranding of its recently-launched TnG eWallet Visa card due to its inability to be used for toll and public transport payments.

Domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the action was required because while it carries TnG branding, the Visa card cannot be used for the purpose of paying tolls and for public transport. He said that as such, the company should avoid using TnG branding on the card to avoid confusion.

“The government recommends that the name of the Visa card be changed so as not to confuse users since the word “Touch ‘n Go” is synonymous with the toll payment system,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The ministry also asked the company to address the difficulty in obtaining TnG cards in the market, and requested that Touch ‘n Go increase the number of TNG card sales centres and card services in locations other than its existing centres in KL Sentral and Bangsar South.

Click to enlarge.

Salahuddin said Touch ‘n Go had also been instructed to carry out advocacy and provide early notification to users to inform them of the expiry period in TnG cards, something that is not noticed by users, especially for those who use MyKad for TnG transactions. This is in addition to speeding up the process for refunds and reducing the period needed for balance transfers.

He added that the issue of the sale of TnG cards on online platforms by third parties at multiples of the price was also being addressed, with instructions having been issued to online market service providers to take down such advertisements.

He said that the ministry’s enforcement division would take legal action against any party that sells TnG cards above the price set by the issuer under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011. Salahuddin added that Touch ‘n Go has been given a week to produce its follow-up action plan.