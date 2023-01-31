In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 31 January 2023 4:04 pm / 14 comments

Earlier this morning, Perodua announced the start of order taking for the all-new Axia D74A, which will be available in four variants. In addition to preliminary specifications that we’ve detailed in our original post, the local carmaker also provided estimated pricing for its upcoming model.

The range starts with the G that is estimated to retail for RM38,600 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the X at RM40,000, the SE at RM44,000 and the range-topping AV at RM49,500. All variants are powered by a 1.0 litre engine paired with a D-CVT, the latter replacing the previous four-speed automatic.

Compared to the outgoing Axia that also had a 1.0 litre engine (a naturally-aspirated three-cylinder) and 4AT, the D74A is noticeably pricier. For context, the previous model after the 2019 update was offered in six variants, namely the “driving school-spec” 1.0 E MT (RM24,090), the 1.0 G AT (RM33,490), the 1.0 GXtra AT (RM34,990), the SUV-inspired 1.0 Style AT (RM38,890), the 1.0 SE AT (RM38,890) and the top-spec AV (RM43,190).

According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the increase in the new Axia’s price is because of the larger vehicle size as well as the inclusion of more advanced features compared to its predecessor.

“For new prices, like our Axia, the size of this model has increased compared to the current (car). The features are also different. Previously, the Axia was basic and didn’t have ASA (Advanced Safety Assist). The new (car) will be equipped with up to six airbags, including curtain airbags. Safety is very important. We want to make sure that as we grow, we include all the safety features in our line-up,” he said during a Q&A session following a media conference held today.

“So, with the increased specifications, the increase in safety, the pricing will be different from before. We increased the price of the new model not because of inflation or material costs, but because of additional features that we included,” Zainal continued.

2019 Perodua Axia 1.0 AV AT

Based on what we know so far, the Axia D74A is certainly a lot more advanced than before, with the AV coming standard with six airbags, a seven-inch TFT multi-info display, a nine-inch Display Audio head unit, LED headlamps and DRLs as well as Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) that includes ASA. These upmarket features, along with the larger vehicle size as mentioned, are why the AV has gone up RM6,310 (referring to the estimated price provided).

It should also be said that while the starting price (RM24k to RM39k) of the Axia sees a huge jump, that’s only because the manual version has been dropped for the new launch. If comparing the G, or more accurately the old GXtra, the increase is relatively less substantial at RM3,610. Only the GXtra onwards came with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and traction control, but the new Axia will have VSC, traction control and hill start assist as standard across the range.

We’ll know more about what else has changed for the Axia when it makes its launch debut, but for now, are you impressed with what Perodua has come up with? Is the increase in pricing justified based on the reasons given?