Earlier this morning, Perodua announced the start of order taking for the all-new Axia D74A, which will be available in four variants. In addition to preliminary specifications that we’ve detailed in our original post, the local carmaker also provided estimated pricing for its upcoming model.
The range starts with the G that is estimated to retail for RM38,600 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the X at RM40,000, the SE at RM44,000 and the range-topping AV at RM49,500. All variants are powered by a 1.0 litre engine paired with a D-CVT, the latter replacing the previous four-speed automatic.
Compared to the outgoing Axia that also had a 1.0 litre engine (a naturally-aspirated three-cylinder) and 4AT, the D74A is noticeably pricier. For context, the previous model after the 2019 update was offered in six variants, namely the “driving school-spec” 1.0 E MT (RM24,090), the 1.0 G AT (RM33,490), the 1.0 GXtra AT (RM34,990), the SUV-inspired 1.0 Style AT (RM38,890), the 1.0 SE AT (RM38,890) and the top-spec AV (RM43,190).
According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the increase in the new Axia’s price is because of the larger vehicle size as well as the inclusion of more advanced features compared to its predecessor.
“For new prices, like our Axia, the size of this model has increased compared to the current (car). The features are also different. Previously, the Axia was basic and didn’t have ASA (Advanced Safety Assist). The new (car) will be equipped with up to six airbags, including curtain airbags. Safety is very important. We want to make sure that as we grow, we include all the safety features in our line-up,” he said during a Q&A session following a media conference held today.
“So, with the increased specifications, the increase in safety, the pricing will be different from before. We increased the price of the new model not because of inflation or material costs, but because of additional features that we included,” Zainal continued.
Based on what we know so far, the Axia D74A is certainly a lot more advanced than before, with the AV coming standard with six airbags, a seven-inch TFT multi-info display, a nine-inch Display Audio head unit, LED headlamps and DRLs as well as Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) that includes ASA. These upmarket features, along with the larger vehicle size as mentioned, are why the AV has gone up RM6,310 (referring to the estimated price provided).
It should also be said that while the starting price (RM24k to RM39k) of the Axia sees a huge jump, that’s only because the manual version has been dropped for the new launch. If comparing the G, or more accurately the old GXtra, the increase is relatively less substantial at RM3,610. Only the GXtra onwards came with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and traction control, but the new Axia will have VSC, traction control and hill start assist as standard across the range.
We’ll know more about what else has changed for the Axia when it makes its launch debut, but for now, are you impressed with what Perodua has come up with? Is the increase in pricing justified based on the reasons given?
Comments
Good Job Perodua!
The price range is still within RM 50K, alot will buy regardless of the hike.
The AV should at least come with 1.2 or something that a little bit bigger. The AV also should have Carplay & AA to justify the almost RM50k price tag. Well the later might threaten the Myvi lmao. This is just my opinion la.
The price increase is nearly double the original. What a bummer for hundreds of parents like myself wanting to get a 1st car for their kids
So now Axia become Myvi………?
“…the increase in the new Axia’s price is because of the larger vehicle size”
Larger? Axia is an A-segment hatchback, why make it larger with RM5k difference? Then the size is closer to Myvi, might as well but a Myvi.
I’d say the wait is worth it because I was actively following the rumours/news of d74a. It’s gonna be a huge jump from driving a 1985 saga for 10 years, a hand me down from my mother. A 1st car for a new job is risky ngl
Dorang dah lama merancang, korang je yg lalai.
Nasi lemak naik 20sen – “Barang naik bang, I bagi sambal banyak sikit ye.”
Advanced feature like what? … that good for nothing idle start/stop that requires more expensive battery? or that nice to see meter cluster? or the touch screen head unit?
This P2 is getting out of touch by turning a supposedly affordable car to a premium car.
With so much added specs and features, I feel that the price increase is too low. It can be hiked more but they didn’t want to. Back then for more airbags and stability control, it’s like few k premium compared to non stability control specs for other brands.
CVT transmission is a disaster … and it is a deal breaker for me. A mistake by Perodua?
Proton can never. X50 nak bagi AEB pun kedekut.
now even entry level segment car price already close to rm50k (can buy myvi 2023 already). Those fresh graduates, b40 people doesnt have many option anymore. Car getting pricier from time to time.