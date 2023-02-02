In Cars, Land Rover, Local News, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 2 February 2023 5:01 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Say hello to the fifth-generation Range Rover, which has arrived in Malaysia ahead of its official launch in the middle of this month. These pics were taken by our own Harve Singh, who spotted the camouflaged SUV in Ara Damansara. Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) is based in the township together with other Sime Darby group brands.

Last month, JLRM announced that the L460 Range Rover will launch in mid-February, and that we’ll be getting the luxury SUV in HSE (High Specification Equipment) trim, with the P530 powertrain. The latter is a 4.4 litre turbo V8 petrol engine with 530 PS and 750 Nm of torque. The BMW-sourced unit is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, good for 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a capped top speed of 250 km/h.

Our HSE-trimmed RR will come with a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, while the Pivi Pro infotainment system is bundled with a 13.1-inch central touchscreen and 1,600W Meridian sound system. Other confirmed features include 22-inch alloys and semi-aniline leather upholstery and all-wheel steering.

Click to enlarge

We can also expect three-zone climate control, air suspension, an electronically active rear locking differential, a head-up display as well as powered seats with heating and ventilation.

The latest Range Rover can be had in Standard Wheelbase and Long Wheelbase forms, and while JLRM did not disclose which body we’re getting, the unit we see here looks like the SWB. Both share the same height (1,870 mm) and nearly the same width, but the LWB adds on 200 mm to the SWB’s 5,052 mm length. Every extra mm goes into the wheelbase, which is 2,997 mm versus 3,197 mm.

“The Range Rover L460 is a best-in-class luxury performance SUV that is primed to be a game-changer in the segment. With a perfect blend of innovation and effortless refinement, this will mark the most desirable Range Rover yet and we are excited to bring this to the Malaysian market very soon,” JLRM MD Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz said last month.

We’ll have to wait till the launch for the new RR’s price, but the RRP will only be a starting price, as there will be “abundant bespoke customisation and personalisation options”. Do you like the minimalist design of the L460? Check out the gallery below.

GALLERY: L460 Range Rover