In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2023 2:09 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has confirmed the fifth-generation Range Rover will be launched in the country in mid-February this year. The L460 SUV first made its debut in October 2021 and is available with a wide range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains – an EV version is also on the way.

For Malaysia, we will welcome the Range Rover with the P530 powertrain, which features a BMW-sourced 4.4 litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The SUV also gets the HSE (High Specification Equipment) specification, with driver instrumentation being presented on a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, while the Pivi Pro infotainment system is linked to a 13.1-inch central touchscreen as well as a Meridian sound system with up to 1,600 watts of amplification.

Other features mentioned include 22-inch alloy wheels, semi-aniline leather seat upholstery as well as all-wheel steering. Based on info posted on JLRM’s website, we should also expect three-zone climate control, air suspension, an electronically active rear locking differential, a head-up display as well as powered seats with heating and ventilation functions.

The latest Range Rover comes in two lengths – Standard Wheelbase and Long Wheelbase – but it wasn’t mentioned in JLRM’s release which we’ll be getting. Both versions share the same height (1,870 mm) and nearly the same width (SWD 2,047 mm, LWB 2,048 mm), but the SWB measures 5,052 mm long, while the Long Wheelbase adds 200 mm to reach 5,252 mm, which is entirely devoted to its wheelbase – 2,997 mm of the SWB versus 3,197 mm of the LWB.

Pricing is also left out, but we’re told there will be “abundant bespoke customisation and personalisation options.” “The Range Rover L460 is a best-in-class luxury performance SUV that is primed to be a game-changer in the segment. With a perfect blend of innovation and effortless refinement, this will mark the most desirable Range Rover yet and we are excited to bring this to the Malaysian market very soon,” said JLRM managing director Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz.

GALLERY: L460 Range Rover