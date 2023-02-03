In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 February 2023 10:06 am / 0 comments

PJ folks, MBPJ has announced that Jalan Yong Shook Lin in Section 52 a.k.a. PJ State will be closed to traffic every Friday to Sunday night, from 8pm till midnight. It starts from this weekend, February 3-5.

This stretch in front of Laman MBPJ will be closed to make way for the PJ Weekend Flea Market @ PJ Art Lane weekly event, which touts art, bundle and vintage clothing, books, toys and other used gems. I’m thinking Amcorp Mall, but in the open – sounds fun.

Motorists, check out the map above for the diversion in PJ State. Drive safe.