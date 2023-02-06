In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 February 2023 1:08 pm / 0 comments

Shakedown testing for the 2023 MotoGP season starts today at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) with team test riders taking out brand new race machinery. Currently out on track are the Honda Test Team, the Ducati Lenovo Team, Yamaha Test Team and Aprilia Racing.

Also in attendance is GASGAS Factory Racing Tech 3 with rookie rider Augusto Fernandez given special dispensation by race organisers Dorna to attend the test and clock track time. Fernandez, having been crowned Moto 2 World Champion in 2022, is the sole rookie on the grid and is riding the rebranded KTM RC16.

Typically, MotoGP shakedown testing is performed by factory test riders to collect data and test new components and improvements to the racing motorcycles. Among factory test riders taking to the wet track at SIC are Stefan Bradl of Honda, Michele Pirro of Ducati, Lorenzo Salvadori of Aprilia Racing, Jonas Folger of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Cal Crutchlow of Yamaha.

paultan.org spoke to Datuk Razlan Razali, team principal of CryptoDATA Aprilia RNF MotoGP Team, racing as a satellite team for Aprilia after leaving Yamaha in 2022. “For 2023 we will be racing the last version of the Aprilia RS-GP, from the last race of the 2022 season, the one ridden by Alex Espargaro,” said Razlan.

The official 2023 MotoGP Winter Test at SIC begins Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12, when all the teams and riders turn up for the first run of the season. Public entrance to the main grandstand is free with parking at between RM10 and RM5 for cars and RM5 and RM2 for motorcycles.