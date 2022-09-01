In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 September 2022 10:27 am / 0 comments

Heading into the 2023 MotoGP season as WithU Aprilia RNF MotoGP Team, Miguel Oliviera and Raul Fernandez have been signed on to campaign the Aprilia RS-GP. RNF MotoGP Team, under Malaysian team principal Datuk Razlan Razali, this year signed with Aprilia Racing for the 2023/2024 MotoGP season, leaving Yamaha Factory Racing.

Oliviera comes to RNF Racing from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing while Fernandez makes the shift from Tech3 KTM Factory Racing. The pair will join Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in the Aprilia Racing factory team.

Making his MotoGP in 2019, Oliviera, who comes from Almada, Portugal, has four race wins and two podium places to his name. Meanwhile, Spaniard Fernandez was CEV Moto3 champion in 2018, entering the premier MotoGP in 2021 and finishing second in the riders’ championship with seven pole positions, eight wins and 12 podiums in total.