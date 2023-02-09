In Local News / By Mick Chan / 9 February 2023 3:35 pm / 0 comments

Allianz General (Malaysia) has launched Allianz Truck Warrior, the insurance provider’s supplemental roadside assistance benefit for Allianz goods-carrying vehicle comprehensive policy holders. This supplementary benefit was opened for issuance from January 12 this year, according to the company.

Policy holders with the Truck Warrior supplementary coverage will be eligible for roadside assistance up to three times a year, through a RM120 add-on on top of an Allianz goods-carrying vehicle comprehensive insurance policy.

This includes towing for goods-carrying vehicles up to 7.5 tonnes for round-trip journeys of up to 100 km (provided by Allianz’ own dedicated fleet of tow trucks), on-site repair service for breakdowns, as well as a flood relief allowance of up to RM5,000 per flood event.

To qualify for Truck Warrior coverage, the insured goods-carrying vehicle must fulfil the following criteria – it has to have an ‘A’ and a ‘C’ permit with comprehensive insurance cover, be up to 7.5 tonnes in gross vehicle weight (BDM), and the truck must be no more than 20 years old.

The Truck Warrior service facilitated by the company’s fleet of 80 tow trucks in total, of which 50 are in Peninsular Malaysia and 30 in East Malaysia; each truck will be manned by two personnel, a driver and an operator, according to the company.

To expedite attending to customer trucks which may need to engage Truck Warrior services, the tow truck fleet is augmented by its fleet of 50 Allianz Road Ranger motorcycle units which are stationed around the Klang Valley.

These Road Ranger motorcycle units will go ahead of the truck towing units in the event of a call-out, and attend to any immediate needs of the customer’s stricken truck as the tow truck makes its way to the call-out location, in addition to offering an official Allianz presence should any opportunistic party, or callman, present themselves.

At present, Allianz holds a 13% market share in the general insurance industry in Malaysia, according to the company, and there are some 670,000 goods-carrying vehicles that were insured in 2021, according to statistics from the Insurance Services Malaysia report.

“It makes sense for us to extend our services to goods-carrying vehicles and for us, the circle is now complete – we cover cars, motorcycles and goods-carrying vehicles. We have bridged the gap and are proud to say that we stand alone in this field,” said Allianz General Malaysia chief sales officer Horst Habbig.