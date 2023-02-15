In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 15 February 2023 5:41 pm / 0 comments

With each Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, and so the ministry of finance has announced the retail price of fuels for the coming week of February 16 to 22, 2023.

The status quo remains for yet another week, as the price of RON 97 petrol continues at its present rate of RM3.35 per litre where it remained last week, which means that the premium grade of petrol continues with no change in pricing since the end of December 2022.

The same goes for RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Similarly, retail prices for diesel fuels carry on unchanged at their price caps, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying put at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 also holds at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 22, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the seventh edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 214th since it was first introduced at the start of 2019.