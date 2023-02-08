In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 8 February 2023 7:50 pm / 0 comments

With Wednesday comes the usual weekly Malaysian fuel price update, as the ministry of finance – finally – announces the retail price of fuel for the coming week of February 9 to 15, 2023.

No surprises this week yet again, as the price of RON 97 petrol continues on at the RM3.35 per litre it was at last week. There has been no revision to the fuel’s pricing since the tail end of December.

There is of course no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which stays at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February 2021. Likewise, diesel fuels remain at their capped price, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B5 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 15, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the sixth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 213th since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.