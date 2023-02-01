In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 1 February 2023 5:10 pm / 1 comment

Time again for the weekly Malaysian fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail price of fuel for the coming week of February 2 to 8, 2023.

As it has been for a while now, the price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged, and so the fuel continues on at the RM3.35 per litre it was at last week.

Naturally, there’s no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February 2021. Likewise, that for diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B5 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 8, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the fifth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 212th since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.