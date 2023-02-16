In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 16 February 2023 3:53 pm / 0 comments

The creme de la creme of society can now travel with some eco credentials as Mercedes-Benz has decided that its V6 plug-in hybrid system is worthy of being installed in a Maybach. And why not, really – the same S580e system installed in the S-Class is perfectly capable of being luxuriously smooth and quiet – an I6 engine that’s completely turned off surely beats a V12 engine, no matter how silent, in that respect.

The Mercedes-Maybach S580e’s hybrid system pairs a 3.0 litre inline-six engine making 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque to a 150 hp, 440 Nm electric motor sandwiched between the engine and the 9G-Tronic gearbox. The 100 km/h sprint can be reached in 5.1 seconds. Thanks to a huge 28.6 kWh battery, it can travel up to 100 km on all-electric mode.

At the moment, the sole Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with a published pricelist in Malaysia is the S580 (with no e), with a 1.9 million ringgit pricetag. The S580 uses a 4.0 litre V8 engine producing 503 PS and 700 Nm of torque. It’s got a mild 48V hybrid 20 PS, 200 Nm motor, but hybrid assist capabilities are far from what the plug-in hybrid is capable of.

The range topper is the Mercedes-Maybach S680, which doesn’t have an official pricelist, but we are sure if your pockets are deep enough you can order one. No 48V hybrid system here – powering the S680 is purely a 6.0 litre V12 engine making 621 hp and 1000 Nm of torque.

Want to go greener than this Maybach S580e? You’ll have to wait for the production version of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV for that.