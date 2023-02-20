In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 February 2023 10:56 am / 1 comment

Tenaga Nasional is set to expand its TNB Electron DC fast charging network with an additional seven DC fast charging points along the North-South Expressway (NSE) this year. This follows on the three TNB Electron sites that were officially introduced last week, on the Ayer Keroh (northbound), Tapah (northbound) and Paka (northbound) R&Rs.

According to Mohd Junaizee Mohd Noor, its programme director of project management office for EVs, the company will be allocating RM90 million over a two-year period to develop the charging network. “We are targeting to build seven more DC stations in Malaysia by the end of this year along the NSE. By year-end, TNB will have 10 DC EV throughout the highway,” he told Bernama.

Besides highway locations, he said TNB was also in discussions to build DC stations along trunk roads. He said that the electric utility company was committed to building consumer confidence in EV owners using their vehicles for long distance travel. “With these DC stations, we want to reduce range anxiety and at the same time encourage the use of EV in the future,” he said.

Asked on the challenges faced by TNB and other EV charging point operators in building such locations, Junaizee said among the major constraints were the approvals needed from local authorities (PBT) for various forms and types of charging stations.

“Every PBT has its own regulations and these should be streamlined soon to ensure this problem can be resolved. I hope with nationwide coordination, the period for approval from PBT can be shortened to two months at least,” he said.

He added that other issues included the lack of suitable space or place to install the charging stations. As such, TNB was open to cooperating with local companies interested in providing land area for a location while TNB would extend the electricity supply.