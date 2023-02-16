Tenaga Nasional (TNB), in collaboration with PLUS Malaysia, with the support of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), has announced that its TNB Electron DC charging stations (or hubs) on PLUS highways are now fully operational. The charging network was officially launched by public works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi earlier today at the northbound Ayer Keroh R&R, one of the locations.
At this point, TNB Electron charging facilities are available at three R&R areas, namely Ayer Keroh (northbound) and Tapah (northbound) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and Paka (northbound) on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).
Six more TNB Electron charging points are currently being developed at R&R Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun (northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), and these are expected to be completed this year.
As highlighted by the Ayer Keroh site, each of the TNB Electron charging points consists of a 180 kW dual CCS2 charger (an Exicom unit, in the case of Ayer Keroh) with two guns, each offering 90 kW. Until February 28, charging at these locations is free (as it was during the trial period), and TNB said that the pricing structure will be announced on March 1.
Sources reveal that payment for charging will initially be time-based and is expected to be priced in the region of RM2.80 to RM3.20 a minute, but will move on to kWh-based pricing in the future.
The company said that its Electron charging network is part of its commitment to focus on sustainable energy solutions and reduce emissions. “The use of electricity at the full TNB Electron network is estimated at 99,000 kWh of electricity throughout the year 2023. This will be able to avoid the emission of 7.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide in the same period. This is equivalent to the trapping of greenhouse gases by 8.5 acres of forest per year,” TNB president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din said during the launch event.
“Until January this year, as many as 20 fast charging facilities have been operating along the PLUS highway. PLUS is also ready to add more of these facilities at other R&Rs. We are confident that the introduction of TNB Electron chargers will be able to provide more options to EV owners on PLUS highways for their charging needs,” said PLUS board member and UEM Group MD Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.
To use the chargers, you will need to download the Go To-U app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Comments
please tnb, stick to time based billing on highway. we need to ensure fast turnaround of charger. we can use kwh billing for hubs in towns, or wherever there are many many chargers, but at highway we should stick to time.
time based not fair to car with slower charging speed. Sometimes the charger also cant hit the max speeds! If you want better adoption by public to use PEV then use kwh as standard
if i invest in a car with faster charging speed, is it fair i wait around so long bcos a kura kura is slowly taking its time charging?
not so much of “invest”ment i guess
Like I said, the charger may claim to have 150kWh speeds, but sometimes (software bug) it will not reach that. So you still wanna pay same money for less charge into your car? I prefer they charge us the amount we used.
please stop investing in cars. they are a terrible liability.
No, charge per kWh for 30 min. After that double rate per kWh.
you must not be an ev user. 30 mins for DC fast charging is damn long. should be 10-15 mins only.
exactly… hence the name “Fast” charging.
dellen, you’re the one not an ev user. what car you driving can charge 0-100% in 30 mins? your battery very tiny is it?
absolutely no one lands at a highway DC charger at 0%, and absolutely no one leaves a highway DC charger at 100%. people usually start at 20-30% and leave at 80% because of the charging curve.