In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 February 2023 12:51 pm / 11 comments

Tenaga Nasional (TNB), in collaboration with PLUS Malaysia, with the support of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), has announced that its TNB Electron DC charging stations (or hubs) on PLUS highways are now fully operational. The charging network was officially launched by public works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi earlier today at the northbound Ayer Keroh R&R, one of the locations.

At this point, TNB Electron charging facilities are available at three R&R areas, namely Ayer Keroh (northbound) and Tapah (northbound) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and Paka (northbound) on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

Six more TNB Electron charging points are currently being developed at R&R Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun (northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), and these are expected to be completed this year.

As highlighted by the Ayer Keroh site, each of the TNB Electron charging points consists of a 180 kW dual CCS2 charger (an Exicom unit, in the case of Ayer Keroh) with two guns, each offering 90 kW. Until February 28, charging at these locations is free (as it was during the trial period), and TNB said that the pricing structure will be announced on March 1.

Sources reveal that payment for charging will initially be time-based and is expected to be priced in the region of RM2.80 to RM3.20 a minute, but will move on to kWh-based pricing in the future.

The company said that its Electron charging network is part of its commitment to focus on sustainable energy solutions and reduce emissions. “The use of electricity at the full TNB Electron network is estimated at 99,000 kWh of electricity throughout the year 2023. This will be able to avoid the emission of 7.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide in the same period. This is equivalent to the trapping of greenhouse gases by 8.5 acres of forest per year,” TNB president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din said during the launch event.

“Until January this year, as many as 20 fast charging facilities have been operating along the PLUS highway. PLUS is also ready to add more of these facilities at other R&Rs. We are confident that the introduction of TNB Electron chargers will be able to provide more options to EV owners on PLUS highways for their charging needs,” said PLUS board member and UEM Group MD Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.

To use the chargers, you will need to download the Go To-U app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.