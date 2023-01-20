In Local News / By Paul Tan / 20 January 2023 3:18 pm / 1 comment

TNB Electron has activated two DC charger sites just in time for EVs to use for balik kampung travels during the Chinese New Year holidays.

The sites are located at Ayer Keroh R&R north-bound on the PLUS highway and Paka R&R north-bound on the East Coast Expressway in Terengganu.

Each site features a dual gun 180 kW DC charger configured with 90kW+90kW output for two EVs to charge at the same time. During this trial period, the chargers are free to use.

To use the chargers, you will need to download the Go To-U app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

There is a third location planned at Tapah R&R north-bound that will go online later, but for now you can enjoy free charging during this trial period at Ayer Keroh and Paka.

Just a reminder, if you have a long range EV and don’t really need the extra range, it would be good practice to stop charging after you hit 80% as a courtesy if there’s an EV waiting to use the charger after you, since charging speed tends to drop significantly after the 80% mark.