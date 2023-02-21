In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 February 2023 11:38 am / 0 comments

Bringing performance lubrication to the Malaysian scooter market is the Liqui Moly Molygen 4T Scooter fully-synthetic lubricant, priced at RM95 per litre. Calling the event a soft launch ahead of a nation wide roll-out, Molygen 4T Scooter will be available at selected authorised Liqui Moly dealers in Malaysia.

Coming in a unique flourescent green colour, Molygen 4T Scooter is suitable for all air- and liquid-cooled scooters and is available in 5W-30 and 10W-40 grades. Complying with the latest API SN Plus standard, this scooter specific lubricant is designed for engines meeting JASO MB requirements.

“Molygen 4T Scooter prevents formation of deposits, lowers frictional losses in the engine and considerably reduces wear, leading to longer engine life,” said Charlie Tan, Business Development Manager for Liqui Moly Malaysia. “For now, Molygen 4T Scooter will be available at selected Liqui Moly authorised dealers in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Baru,” Tan said.