In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 February 2023 10:44 am / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that VKN and SYY are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Kuala Lumpur’s latest running number series is ‘VKN’, and it will open for tender on February 24. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on February 28. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Sabah series ‘SYY’. The bidding period starts today, February 22 and will close at 10pm on February 26. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

