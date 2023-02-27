In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 February 2023 1:15 pm / 0 comments

Netting his first win in the 2023 Malaysian Cub Prix is Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy in round one of the Cub Prix season at Sepang International Circuit. Syazras, son of renowned Malaysian motorcycle racer Shahrol Yuzy, is riding for Honda Yuzy Estremo Team in the CP150 category.

Fending off challenges from Ahmad Afif Amran of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha CKJ Racing and his own team mate Azroy Hakeem Anuar, Syazras took the lead on the last lap and crossed the finish line. Shahrol said, “In the last lap, I noticed that most riders were a little slower. I assumed that they were waiting for the moment to strike. I saw this as an opportunity therefore I took the advantage and increased speed. I am truly grateful for this win.”

In the CP125 class, Syafiq Rosli of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor took the honours for first race of the season. Syafiq was followed by Amirul Ariff Musa of SCK Honda Racing Team and Syamil Amsyar Iffende of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha 31 Racing.

Round the race fixture in the Wira KBS category was Petronas Sprinta Yamaha 31 Racing’s Amirun Haziq Johan and Raiyan Khardanee M Sanusi in first and second place, respectively. Third place was taken by Farish Iqmal Khayrul Elyas of Bad Lab Honda KC Racing.