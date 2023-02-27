In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News, Moto Guzzi, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 February 2023 10:14 am / 1 comment

Now open in Penang is Motoplex Butterworth, providing sales and service for Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia dan Moto Guzzi for the northern region. Managed by GB Motorcycles, Motoplex Butterworth is housed in a 3,200 square foot facility with 2,600 square feet dedicated to showroom space while the service center covers a 600 square foot area.

Aside from the showroom and service centre, Motoplex Butterworth also provides a customer lounge area as well as display space for lifestyle accessories for the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia dan Moto Guzzi brands. The second such Motoplex facility in Malaysia after Motoplex Petaling Jaya, Motoplex Butterworth is a one-stop automotive retail experience which suits the taste of high-net-worth individuals, according to Rewi Hamid Bugo, chairman of Didi Group.

“We are very proud to showcase all of the premium Piaggio Group brands, including Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, under one roof at MotoPlex Butterworth. Together with the international and local culture in Penang, MotoPlex Butterworth brings a fascinating and enriching motorcycling experience, with Italian authenticity,” said Kheoh Hock Seng, director of GB Motorcycles.