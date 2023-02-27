In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2023 10:20 am / 17 comments

Prolintas has said it will work closely with the Selangor traffic enforcement and investigation department (JSPT) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist investigations into the large gathering of high-powered vehicles and illegal racing that took place near the Denai Alam toll plaza (RSA Denai Alam) on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH).

In an official release, the toll concessionaire said it took the incident that occurred early Sunday (February 26, 2023) seriously, adding that no valid permits were issued to anyone to host any mass gatherings at RSA Denai Alam.

Based on initial observations, Prolintas said it found several tyre marks left behind. It went on to say illegal racing is strictly prohibited on the DASH and advised road users to always obey the speed limit and driving rules. Prolintas also said JSPT plans to conduct operations at the location where such illegal activities were reported.

Prolintas’ statement comes following videos of a car drifting near RSA Denai Alam late Saturday night that have been widely spread across social circles.