Prolintas has said it will work closely with the Selangor traffic enforcement and investigation department (JSPT) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist investigations into the large gathering of high-powered vehicles and illegal racing that took place near the Denai Alam toll plaza (RSA Denai Alam) on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH).
In an official release, the toll concessionaire said it took the incident that occurred early Sunday (February 26, 2023) seriously, adding that no valid permits were issued to anyone to host any mass gatherings at RSA Denai Alam.
Based on initial observations, Prolintas said it found several tyre marks left behind. It went on to say illegal racing is strictly prohibited on the DASH and advised road users to always obey the speed limit and driving rules. Prolintas also said JSPT plans to conduct operations at the location where such illegal activities were reported.
Prolintas’ statement comes following videos of a car drifting near RSA Denai Alam late Saturday night that have been widely spread across social circles.
Soon enough every lepak spot will be closed for car meets
Posted by Zeeshan Fatmi on Saturday, 25 February 2023
Looks like Bollywood movie being made there. We have high class rempits too.
Similar in Trengannu last week. which retard recorded that perarakan otak ter Himpit,
This country constantly suffer from mental disorder. The brain cannot progress further from racial, religion, sexism and destabilize harmony.
Regardless at wide-open roads OR enclosed social platforms. 200 years from now it will still be the same. Pure failure of education since the start.
Bunch of monkeys, wanna drift but no money to rent venue
Morelike arseholes …
Tertinggal otak dirumah.
Memang tada otak
confiscate the car, ban the driver’s driving license for life..
Bring the driver to court and send him to jail..
PDRM…pls act tough on these road bandits.
The spectators n driver should be remanded,vehicle di sita until completion of court case.
We dont expect Prolintas to act.The police has ample laws to charge these bastards n lock them up.They think they r Vin diesel ,kah?
On social media it can be seen that most cars involved were Bezza’s and Vios’.
Don’t worry, got 50% Saman discount. Next time might even have 50% less jail time.
Broken window theory must apply
kereta besar otak kecik
This is why Indians get so much bad rep because of some spoiled apples like those morons. Go Sepangla if you want to show off
Mcm fast n furious tokyo drift
they just want to support the local car workshop to change tyre faster… no worries.
eh i see 2nd pic got some amoi in shorts, got that video ah?