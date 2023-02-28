In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 February 2023 3:24 pm / 0 comments

While we wait for the Yamaha Tenere 700 to make its appearance in Malaysia, Europe now gets two additional versions. These are the 2023 Yamaha Tenere Extreme Edition and the Explore Edition, joining the base model Tenere, the Tenere 700 World Raid and Tenere 700 Rally.

As be surmised from the name, the Extreme Edition is designed to be rather more heavy duty than the base Tenere but coming in below the World Raid and Rally Editions which are made with off-road racing in mind. Equipment fit out is similar to the base model but the Extreme Edition gets upgraded suspension that is similar to the units used in the World Raid.

The front of the Extreme Edition gets a Kayaba fork, fully-adjustable with 230 mm of suspension travel – an increase of 20 mm over the base Tenere. Meanwhile, the rear gets a fully-adjustable shock absorber with 220 mm of travel, 20 mm more than stock, while seat height is increased by 35 mm to 910 mm.

The Tenere 700 Extreme Edition also gets a high-mounted front fender in the motocross style. Other special equipment includes titanium footpegs that are 35% wider and 200 grammes lighter as well as the installation of a radiator protector and lightweight aluminium chain.

Moving on to the Explore Edition, this version of the Tenere 700 is designed with long distance journeys in mind. This is done with a taller and wider windshield, special gear shift that allows for quicker shifting and optional side bags.

Seat height on the Explore Edition is 15 mm lower from standard, now set at 860 mm, along with lower riding suspension. The front Kayaba fork is 20 mm lower from stock at 190 mm of suspension travel while the rear Kayaba monoshock is lower by 20 mm, giving 180 mm of travel at the rear wheel, with springs on the Explore Edition softened for a comfortable ride.

Other items on the Extreme and Explore Editions of the Tenere 700 remain the same as the base model, including the 21-inch and 18-inch spoked wheels, along with single 282 mm disc brake in front and 245 mm disc in the back. Standard equipment includes two-channel ABS and three ride modes, both of which are switchable, LED lighting throughout, USB charging socket and a 5-inch TFT-LCD panel with smartphone connectivity.

The Tenere 700 is powered by a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine displacing 689 cc, with DOHC and driving a six-speed gearbox, producing 73.4 PS at 8,750 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Weight for the Tenere 700 Explore Edition is 211 kg, while the Extreme Edition weighs the same as the base model, 205 kg.