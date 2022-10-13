In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 October 2022 8:50 pm / 0 comments

After asking the question almost a year ago, an unnamed source in Hong Leong Yamaha Motor management told paultan.org the 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 is coming to Malaysia. At the previous instance, we were told the Tenere 700 would be coming to the local dual-purpose motorcycle market “perhaps by the second quarter of 2022.”

As we are well past that date, our source told us on condition of anonymity, “we have done our market study and the information we have received is this (off-road) is a booming market.” “It will be a new direction for Hong Leong Yamaha and expand our offerings in the big bike segment,” our source added.

So, while the actual release of the Tenere 700 is yet to be officially confirmed, our source, whose credentials are 100% gold inside Yamaha Malaysia, has said it will be so. The question is one of price, which we think will be around the mid-RM50,000 price point based on pricing in the Philippines and Thailand at RM51,912 and RM58,394, respectively.

Considering the absolute success of the Thai contingent in the recent Rimba Raid jungle enduro rally recently where five of the overall top 20 finishers were on Tenere 700s, it really isn’t surprise that local off-road riders are clamouring the it and it appears Yamaha Malaysia has heard the call. What do you think? Is it time for a proper middleweight dual-purpose machine to be available locally instead of the usual adventure-touring rigs?