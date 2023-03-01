In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 1 March 2023 2:47 pm / 2 comments

There is finally a publicly accessible DC charger in Kelantan. Electric cars in Kelantan can drop by BMW Raza Premium Auto in Kota Bharu to access a freshly installed 30 kW CCS2 charger in the premise.

It’s not the first DC charger in Kelantan, as there is a 50 kW charger at the Mofaz Exotic Car Kota Bharu Mercedes-Benz dealership, but that charger has a policy of only allowing Mercedes-Benz EQ electric cars to use it. BMW Raza Premium Auto’s 30 kW DC charger is open for everyone to use.

At the moment, the charger is free to use. You need to download and install the ChargEV app to activate it. Access to public is during operating hours of the dealership from Sunday to Thursday. It’s off on Friday and Saturday as per the official weekend days of Kelantan.

Check out the BMW Raza Premium 30 kW CCS2 charger on PlugShare.

Download the chargEV app using the links below:

LINK: chargEV (Apple)

LINK: chargEV (Google Play)