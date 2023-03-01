In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 1 March 2023 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Its Wednesday once more, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of March 2 to 8, 2023.

The premium fuel that is RON 97 petrol continues to hold position at RM3.35 per litre, thus remaining at the same price as with last week, and thus unchanged since the end of December 2022.

Likewise for RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. The same story goes for diesel prices, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen more at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 8, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the ninth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 216th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.