In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 22 February 2023 5:51 pm

Wednesday arrives, and with it, the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of February 23 to March 1, 2023.

The premium grade of petrol that is RON 97 continues to be priced at RM3.35 per litre, remaining at the same price as for last week, meaning that pricing for the premium fuel remains unchanged since the end of December 2022.

No change, either for RON 95 petrol, which stays where it is at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Prices for diesel fuel, too remain where they are for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend also continues at is 20 sen margin above RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the eighth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 215th since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.