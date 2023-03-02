In Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 2 March 2023 7:23 pm / 0 comments

First run in 2010, the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) has launched its 2023 championship season across two- and four-wheeled racing disciplines, with the first round kicking off this weekend on March 5, 2023.

This will take place at the Sepang International Circuit, where the 5.5 km-long, 15-turn circuit will once again host the MSF SuperTurismo series for production-based cars and the MSF Superbikes series for the two-wheelers.

Racers in MSF SuperTurismo will see production cars classified into three categories – the Ultimate Series, Super Series and the Production Series, in addition to the one-make Saga Cup, the latter proving to be immensely well received with starting grids of up to 70 cars taking part.

A new endurance round will be introduced to MSF SuperTurismo this year, named the Merdeka 88 Endurance. As its name suggests, the new addition to the calendar will see 88 laps run on the Sepang International Circuit.

For motorcycles, participants in the MSF Superbikes series will be entered into All Stars, GP Master, GP Pro, GP X and Super Rookie categories, where selection is based on experience and capability (measured by lap times).

At the Sepang International Circuit, six rounds of MSF SuperTurismo will be held this year – March 5, June 11, July 9, September 17 and the finale on October 22. MSF Superbikes will share four of those dates; March 5, July 9, September 17 and the October 22 finale.

Smaller in displacement but no less exciting under the MotoMSF umbrella for motorcycles is the MSF SuperMoto series, where racers on supermoto machines demonstrate close racing with plenty of sliding action on tight circuits around the country.

Six rounds, including a non-championship round will be held for MSF SuperMoto this year, beginning with Round 1 at the Litar Lumba Rakyat Kuala Selangor on March 11 to 12, then on to UniMap Perlis for Round 2 on May 20 to 21. The non-championship round will be held at Morac Langkawi on June 17 to 18, followed by Round 3 at Tangkak, Johor on August 5 to 6.

The venue for Round 4 on September 2 to 3 is to be confirmed, and the season finale will be held November 5 at the Sepang International Kart Circuit.

More information on the Malaysia Speed Festival for visitors as well as for participants can be found at the MSF website, here.