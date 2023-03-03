In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 March 2023 4:59 pm / 3 comments

Seen the video of a few kids hanging out of an Alphard’s sunroof? If you didn’t, it’s attached below. It happened in Ipoh two days ago and the cops there have already identified the occupants of the luxury MPV. Turns out that they are actually teenagers aged 13 and 16, and their parents were in the Alphard – driven by a relative – when they were caught in action.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya bin Hassan said that they are now looking for the individual who recorded the viral video to assist in investigations. He or she is asked to contact senior investigating officer Yap Siew Cheng at 012-9093362. The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Yahaya advised parents and guardians to not allow children to do things that might bring danger to themselves. Surely you don’t need a cop to tell you that, just have common sense. This is not the first time that kids have been filmed with their heads out of a sunroof – this one was on a highway, and this video had kids sitting on the car’s roof on a highway.