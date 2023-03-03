In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 3 March 2023 11:31 am / 1 comment

Here’s good news for those who like to travel by train (if you don’t, why?). Gather a group of four, be it family or friends, and you’ll get 25% off the full fare. Best of all, this promo by KTM is for the entire year, with a fresh promo code every month.

Here are the details. KTM’s Travel Sama-Sama campaign offers groups of minimum four pax (adults or kids) 25% off the full fare for the ETS and KTM Intercity. Single journey or return trip, it doesn’t matter, and the promo is valid for all ticket classes and all days, Monday to Sunday.

However, one must purchase the tickets either from KTM’s website, the KTM Mobile app or ticket machines (Kios Tiket TVM). Tickets must be bought at least two weeks before the travel date, and this promo is only for Malaysian citizens. Note that Travel Sama-Sama is not applicable to KTM Komuter, Shuttle Timuran and Shuttle Tebrau – it’s targeted at holidaymakers.

The promo code for March is TRAVEL3SAMASAMA. Replace the ‘3’ with ‘4’ for April and ‘5’ for May, and so on to enjoy the group discount for the whole year.