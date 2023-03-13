In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 March 2023 5:31 pm / 0 comments

More construction-related inconveniences for MRT Pusat Bandar Damansara users. Commuters, take note that MRT PBD’s Entrance B will be temporarily closed. Rapid KL says that it’s due to “construction activities by third parties in the surrounding area”. It’s either Pavilion Damansara Heights or the mysterious flyover then.

As such, those who have to go to Pusat Bandar Damansara will have to alight at MRT Semantan station and take the MRT feeder bus T850. There’s also a special shuttle bus from Semantan to Pusat Bandar Damansara and the Damanlela car park. Rapid KL did not mention for how long this closure will be.

Not sure if the newly-introduced free DBKL shuttle vans from DC Mall to the MRT PBD station during rush hours will be affected. Last week, City Hall says that the van service will be in operation until a temporary pedestrian walkway is set up by the contractor at the end of March.