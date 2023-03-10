If you’ve seen “crazy people” endangering themselves and other motorists by walking on the highway at the Damansara Link near the MRT Pusat Bandar Damansara area, where the Petron station is, this writer apologises on their behalf. I occasionally do that too after my runs, as there’s no other way to get from PBD to the MRT station.
The massive construction in the area – a combination of Pavilion Damansara Heights and some sort of flyover there – has caused significant inconvenience to residents of Bangsar and Damansara Heights, as well as motorists who use the road from PJ to KL and back.
For those working in PBD, the MRT station is so near yet so far as there’s no physical link anymore – people have to literally walk through a construction site two times a day. And the companies behind all that construction never bothered to create a walkway for pedestrians, which is why you see them sharing lanes with cars.
There’s now some relief. DBKL is providing free shuttle vans from DC Mall to the MRT PBD station during rush hours – that’s 7.30 am to 10.30 am in the morning and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm in the evening. It started yesterday and KL mayor Datuk Seri Hj Mahadi Che Ngah came to check out the service. Thank you sir, and DBKL.
City Hall says that the DC Mall-MRT free shuttle van service will be in operation until a temporary pedestrian walkway is set up by the contractor at the end of March. Those who work at Pusat Bandar Damansara and HLB’s HQ, share this info with your colleagues.
Comments
Personally, I think Pavilion Damansara developer should be fined by the authorities. They are currently:
1. Shutting down a dedicated flyover forcing people to go into narrow lanes to get to KL. Bangsar folks have to u-turn. Check out the evening traffic crawl if you don’t believe me.
2. Making the entire SPRINT highway traffic slowdown and yet still collecting toll. Suffice to say, dangerous construction obstacles e.g barriers and temporary lanes leading to dangerous last minute changes by vehicles.
3. Inconveniencing MRT passengers.
It’s like opening a brand new highway and then 6 months later constructing something in the middle of it. I sense corruption money involved here..
I think the government officials that gave permission for that white elephant project should also be fined. And made to clean toilets.
thats the problem with our building owners, MRT/LRT operators. there is absolutely no discussion or collaboration between them to build something to ease the rakyat. not sure how many remember about the 1U MRT, when it was ready, there was no direct link to the mall or nearby building.
The pedestrian link created by the MRT owners were removed by the Pavillion Damansara builders. Hah.
Some highway construction takes nearly 10 years to complete.meamwhile, road users and pedestrians suffers causing jams that were not there previously. . The authorities should make it very clear that any construction of new highways should not ontefere with existing road systems.no blocking of lanes and pedestrians walkways.
One of the reason for jams are these unecessary constructions.
This is how past governments have been disregarding the ordinary man in the street in favour of large corporations where multi-billion projects are awarded through cronyism and corruption. PMX DSAI would be on track when he looks into past and ongoing major contracts which infringed the rules of fair and open bidding. When public safety has been compromised and people’s convenience deprived, someone or some body has to take responsibility and receive the appropriate punishment.