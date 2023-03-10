In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 March 2023 11:53 am / 6 comments

If you’ve seen “crazy people” endangering themselves and other motorists by walking on the highway at the Damansara Link near the MRT Pusat Bandar Damansara area, where the Petron station is, this writer apologises on their behalf. I occasionally do that too after my runs, as there’s no other way to get from PBD to the MRT station.

The massive construction in the area – a combination of Pavilion Damansara Heights and some sort of flyover there – has caused significant inconvenience to residents of Bangsar and Damansara Heights, as well as motorists who use the road from PJ to KL and back.

For those working in PBD, the MRT station is so near yet so far as there’s no physical link anymore – people have to literally walk through a construction site two times a day. And the companies behind all that construction never bothered to create a walkway for pedestrians, which is why you see them sharing lanes with cars.

There’s now some relief. DBKL is providing free shuttle vans from DC Mall to the MRT PBD station during rush hours – that’s 7.30 am to 10.30 am in the morning and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm in the evening. It started yesterday and KL mayor Datuk Seri Hj Mahadi Che Ngah came to check out the service. Thank you sir, and DBKL.

City Hall says that the DC Mall-MRT free shuttle van service will be in operation until a temporary pedestrian walkway is set up by the contractor at the end of March. Those who work at Pusat Bandar Damansara and HLB’s HQ, share this info with your colleagues.