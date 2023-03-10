In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2023 10:54 am / 1 comment

According to a report by The Star, motorists will have to wait until December if they want to use the Damansara Link on the Sprint Expressway to head to Jalan Maarof, Bangsar.

This is to facilitate the construction of a 1.34-km three-lane flyover to Jalan Semantan, which replaces the previous one along Jalan Johar. The Damansara Link was closed since the end of October last year, and the prolonged closure will likely worsen traffic congestion.

A spokesperson for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the road project was extended due to several factors, including bad weather and delay in the shipment of materials.

Motorists heading from Petaling Jaya to Bangsar can make a detour via Jalan Beringin-Jalan Damanlela-Jalan Damansuria. They are also advised to use four alternative routes during peak hours, namely the Penchala Link, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kerinchi Link as well as Jalan Universiti.