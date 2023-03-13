Swedish engineering group Sandvik is establishing a new production site in Malaysia for the manufacture of underground loaders and trucks in its effort to meet demand for battery-electric vehicles in the mining industry, the company has announced in a statement.
Production of equipment is planned for commencement in the fourth quarter of 2023 following upgrades to its factory as well as other site improvements, and the investment for this exercise is expected to total SEK 350 million (RM148 million) over the coming three years, it said.
According to International Mining, the facility is located in the Sendayan TechValley business park in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan, and the new factory will span more than 8,000 sq m and include 15 versatile assembly bays. This will support the manufacture of all Sandvik load and haul equipment models and is independent of existing supplier chains, the website quoted Sandvik as saying.
The new facility will primarily focus on battery-electric vehicles for mining applications, however the plant will also manufacture conventional loaders and trucks, as well as battery cages, the company said in its statement.
“Malaysia is among the most technologically developed countries in Southeast Asia and has abundant skilled labour, strong local industrial suppliers and reliable infrastructure. Our mining customers in Asia Pacific will enjoy shorter lead times for equipment manufactured to the same Sandvik standards for quality and safety,” said Sandvik president Mats Eriksson.
“Demand of our loaders and trucks is exceeding our current production capacity at our existing factories. The establishment of our new production unit in Malaysia will enable flexible manufacturing of both conventional diesel and battery-electric mining equipment,” said Sandvik load and haul division president Patricio Apablaza.
On the passenger vehicle front, Sendayan is also home to the Daihatsu Perodua Engine Manufacturing plant, which was officially opened in November 2016. This is adjacent to the Akashi Kikai transmission plant that was officially opened in June 2015.
Comments
this is greenwashing lol. an EV mining truck? is this supposed to be a joke?
In mining the benefits are in multiple areas, not just emissions. But it does depend on the type of mining.
You would have to use ventilations if you operate diesel vehicles in tunnels. Even small ones need 50kW to operate, and they run for 24 hours if they need to. So there’s a potential savings there. And imagine the noise inside those tunnels with diesel engines and rushing air, and how dangerous it can be to work for hours in that condition.
Gensets can be cleaner, more efficient, and cheaper to maintain and service than the diesel engines on earth movers. Sandvik’s battery swap would allow you to charge multiple packs with 1 genset. So 1 “engine” can be used to run 2 (or more) vehicles essentially.
It’s expensive, but there is significantly less running costs and downtime. No barrels of motor oil and engine spare parts to keep in stock, a whole day of downtime for regular servicing, proper oil disposal. A mixed fleet can very well reduce carbon footprint and running costs.
Let’s Mining with Battery Truck.
Try telling the construction boss his truck running out of juice and need next couple of hours to charge.
LOL i thought it is a Lego collection. Looks nice with the colour.
i thought they only make gergaji