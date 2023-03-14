The government continues to consider Proton and Perodua national carmakers because of their contribution to the local automotive industry and because they meet all the necessary criteria defined under the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020).
According to deputy minister of international trade and industry Liew Chin Tong, this would also apply to any manufacturer capable of meeting the same policies and requirements, as Bernama reports.
“With the criteria laid out under the NAP 2020, any company other than Proton and Perodua that can meet those criteria is also eligible to be considered as a national car project and be given similar treatment,” he said in a question and answer session at parliament yesterday.
He was responding to a supplementary question from Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya), who asked why Proton is still given various special treatment, since it is no longer a national car and was only 51% locally-owned.
Liew denied that Proton was given special treatment despite it being controlled by the private sector. “The government does not provide special treatment to Proton or Perodua. Under the NAP 2020, the criteria for a Malaysian vehicle project set Proton’s status as a local vehicle manufacturer,” he explained.
He said the requirements included having a local majority ownership, focusing on the development of local supply chains; carrying out local R&D activities and providing employment opportunities for Malaysians.
Liew said Proton has provided job opportunities for 8,500 people, with 99% of them from the local community. “Proton also appoints more than 180 Tier-1 local companies in its entire supply chain and the average value of local procurement is between 75% and 80%, especially for models that are fully developed locally,” he said.
He, however, said the ministry was ready to update the NAP to align with the development of the global automotive industry, which has seen rapid changes in recent years.
Comments
Tan Chong, Naza, Sime Darby
Should fight for more local parts for Malaysian and do more export too.
Carrying out local R&D activities – yes, changing the front grill of the car. And if someone going to talk about changing left hand drive to right hand drive and all those sort of bullshit, you must be thinking Geely is so stupid designing cars for years without laying out the foundations to cover both side driving system. Of course if they want to enter into SEA region or any RHD market, that should already been included in the car design for a long time ago! Takan want to wait for a 38 year old baby to do for you?
What happen to the Protiga, a collaboration between local company n daihatsu which supposed to launch their first model last year
Stfu and reduce the excise duty
National automakers?
How about those crony Proton vendors/suppliers prior to Dr. Li forcing them to reduce 30% – are they a National Service to bleed Proton and for every Malaysian tax payers to support them with easy money and yet they can’t compete with our neighbours.
of course.. so long they’re bankrolled by gomen, they will always meet the criteria
How about the price point criteria for the people? Majority only wants affordable and reliable national car for daily commute.
Protong…a failed experiment.Millions of rakyat forced to buy P1 when car taxes exploded on other marques.
When P1 became too expensive,the Daihatsu Mira was rebadged,n hence we have a spin off called Perodua.
Just because a failed politician has a national car dream,the poor rakyat has to bear the consequences..high car taxes to protect P1 n P2.
Now,after spending close to Rm20 B to bailout P1 multiple times,Geely finally arrived.Do we feel P1 deserve to be called national car? Short of saying national disappointment.