In Cars, Concept Cars, Volkswagen / By Paul Tan / 16 March 2023 8:12 am / 1 comment

The Volkswagen ID.2all concept previews an upcoming production car that’s expected to be launched in 2025. Based on the number in the model name, you would expect it to be the smallest and most affordable car in the Volkswagen ID range of electric cars planned so far, and you would be correct.

Volkswagen says the ID.2all concept is as spacious as a Golf, but is an inexpensive as a Polo. Exterior-wise, it does look like it straddles the Polo and Golf segments somewhat, but being built on the MEB electric car platform free of the constraints of having to accommodate an ICE engine, it allows the engineers a certain flexibility with the interior to allow Golf-like spaciousness.

As for being as inexpensive as a Polo, Volkswagen expects a starting price of less than 25,000 Euros for the production Volkswagen ID.2. In Germany, the Polo starts from 20,830 Euros, while the Golf starts from 31,145 Euros, so they’re right in the sense that a production ID.2 would be priced around a specced up Polo.

Go one step up the electric car range and you have the ID.3 which starts from 43,995 Euros, so 25,000 Euros is a significantly more affordable price point, making the ID.2 closer to being a true people’s EV.

The Volkswagen ID.2all Concept measures 4,050 mm long, 1,812 mm wide and 1,530 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The wheels on this concept are 20 inchers wrapped with 225/40R20 tyres.

Unlike the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 which are all built on MEB but are rear wheel drive in their single motor forms, the ID.2 will be the first MEB vehicle that will have its single motor at the front. In its most specced up form, the ID.2’s motor will be able to output 226 PS, and have a range of up to 450 km on the WLTP cycle, but no battery kWh size has been mentioned so far. Volkswagen quotes a 10% to 80% charging time in approximately 20 minutes. The 0-100km/h sprint can be done in under 7 seconds, but top speed is limited to 160 km/h likely due to gearing.

Volkswagen probably intends this to be a replacement for the Golf in an electric future, and to make the connection to the iconic nameplate they say they have given the ID.2 a C-pillar design that is a throwback to the iconic Volkswagen Golf Mk1.

Any Golf owners here? What do you think, do you see a future where you replace your Golf with this little electric hatchback? Share your thoughts in the comments.