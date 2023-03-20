In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 March 2023 8:42 am / 2 comments

PDRM is offering 60% discounts on saman from today till March 31. The campaign is in conjunction with Hari Polis Ke-216.

Payments can be made in person at traffic saman counters at contingent and district headquarters nationwide. This time around, the cops are also extending the discount to payments via the MyBayar Saman app, so you don’t have to brave the long queues. More on how to pay using the app here.

PDRM’s JSPT says that the 60% discount is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking, accidents, non-compoundable (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean, as 60% off is higher than the usual half price offer.